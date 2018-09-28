Toronto Public Health investigating Listeria linked to Druxy’s deli location for the 2nd time this year

For the second time this year, Toronto’s public health authority has issued a warning about Listeria linked to the Druxy’s Famous Deli location at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said in a statement on Friday that officials are investigating after a person who consumed food from the restaurant, located at 610 University Ave., became infected with Listeria.

Anyone who ate unpackaged items at the deli from Aug. 9 to Sept. 26 should watch for signs of Listeria infection and seek medical attention if they become ill, TPH said.

Symptoms of infection usually show up within three weeks of exposure to the Listeria bacteria, public health said. They commonly include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and cramps, though headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions can occur as well.

The illness, which is treated with antibiotics, may be mild in otherwise healthy people but can be serious for those with weakened immune systems, as well as pregnant women and the elderly.

In March, three Listeria cases were connected to the same Druxy’s location.

TPH said the restaurant is closed and the owner is co-operating to prevent any risk to the public.

“TPH staff have completed an extensive risk assessment, collected samples of the surfaces and food for testing, and ordered a thorough cleaning of the restaurant and the restaurant equipment,” the authority said in a statement.