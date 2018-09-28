Man believed to be on meth charged with assaulting police

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after police officers were assaulted during a traffic stop in the West End early Friday morning.

When the man was stopped by police near Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue, he gave them a fake name and became uncooperative. As he was placed under arrest, he kicked one officer and punched another in the face, breaking one of the officer’s teeth, said police.

A taser was deployed, and as the man was fighting with its effects, he reached into his pants and tried to get rid of a bag that included 1.2 ounces of meth and 1.5 ounces of cocaine. Police grabbed the bag, which continued a total estimated value of $2,150 in drugs.

The man is believed to have consumed meth prior to the incident, said police.

Darren James Bear of Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer, possession of both meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a probation order, and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Bear, who was remanded into custody, also had two outstanding warrants for failure to comply with a probation order.

