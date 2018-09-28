Arrest made in Peterborough convenience store armed robbery
A Peterborough woman has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store a week ago.
Police say on Sept. 21, a woman entered a McDonnel Street convenience store and brandished a knife while demanding the store clerk hand over cash from a cash register.
“The clerk complied and the female suspect fled the store,” police said.
A suspect was identified and was located Tuesday in the downtown area of George and Charlotte streets.
Ciji Lee Munro, 32, of Charlotte Street, is charged with robbery with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.
Police said the accused has also been charged in connection with the theft of a cheque book from a residence.
“Some of the stolen cheques were then forged and cashed at a local Money Mart,” police said.
As a result, Munro has been charged with use, deals or acts on forged document and failure to comply with a probation order.
She was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.
