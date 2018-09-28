Crime
September 28, 2018 2:11 pm

Arrest made in Peterborough convenience store armed robbery

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Peterborough woman has been charged in connection an armed convenience store robbery on Sept. 21.

A Peterborough woman has been charged in connection an armed convenience store robbery on Sept. 21.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

A Peterborough woman has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store a week ago.

Police say on Sept. 21, a woman entered a McDonnel Street convenience store and brandished a knife while demanding the store clerk hand over cash from a cash register.

“The clerk complied and the female suspect fled the store,” police said.

A suspect was identified and was located Tuesday in the downtown area of George and Charlotte streets.

READ MORE: Two arrested in armed robbery in Trenton

Ciji Lee Munro, 32, of Charlotte Street, is charged with robbery with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police said the accused has also been charged in connection with the theft of a cheque book from a residence.

“Some of the stolen cheques were then forged and cashed at a local Money Mart,” police said.

As a result, Munro has been charged with use, deals or acts on forged document and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Convenience Store robbery
Peterborough Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News