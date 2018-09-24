Crime
September 24, 2018 10:48 am

Two arrested in armed robbery in Trenton

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Quinte West OPP have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery on Sept. 16 in Trenton.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Quinte West OPP have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery in Trenton last week.

Police say on Sunday, Sept. 16, two men showed up at a residential complex at Adrian Court and confronted a man. It’s alleged one of the suspects brandished a knife and robbed the victim of his cellphone at knifepoint.

The suspects left but police say one of them returned to the scene and assaulted another man with a knife. No injuries were reported.

Police initially thought there were three suspects but no longer believe a third party was involved.

On Friday, OPP arrested two men from Quinte West.

Austin Mailloux, 21, was charged with robbery with a weapon.

Tyler Reid, 21, was charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

Both men were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Monday in Belleville.

