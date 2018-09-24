Two arrested in armed robbery in Trenton

Quinte West OPP have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery in Trenton last week.

Police say on Sunday, Sept. 16, two men showed up at a residential complex at Adrian Court and confronted a man. It’s alleged one of the suspects brandished a knife and robbed the victim of his cellphone at knifepoint.

The suspects left but police say one of them returned to the scene and assaulted another man with a knife. No injuries were reported.

Police initially thought there were three suspects but no longer believe a third party was involved.

On Friday, OPP arrested two men from Quinte West.

Austin Mailloux, 21, was charged with robbery with a weapon.

Tyler Reid, 21, was charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

Both men were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Monday in Belleville.