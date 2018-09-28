Lake Breeze Vineyards wins B.C. Wine of the Year award

Looking to buy an award-winning wine? One that’s made in B.C.?

Put this on your list: Lake Breeze Vineyard’s 2016 Pinot Noir, which was named Wine of the Year at the 2018 British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards in Penticton on Thursday evening. The awards featured a dozen judges sampling and testing more than 700 B.C. wines.

Lake Breeze has been awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s Wine of the Year award for our 2016 Pinot Noir https://t.co/wWh539kVVX — Lake Breeze (@LakeBreezeWines) September 28, 2018

The awards were announced at the opening of 38th annual Fall Okanagan Wine Festival. The competition is open to all licensed B.C. wineries, with bronze, silver, and gold medals being awarded. The top winners received Lieutenant Governor’s platinum medals, with the top prize being the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Wine of the Year.

Of note, the British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards replaced the Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for Excellence in B.C. Wine and the B.C. Wine Awards.

​The 12 judges hailed from B.C. (eight), Ontario (two), Winnipeg (one) and Washington state (one), and they awarded a record number of medals to more than 100 British Columbia wineries.

The full list of finalists is available at thewinefestivals.com.

The top wines that received platinum medals were:

Black Hills Syrah 2016

Hillside Winery Reserve Pinot Gris 2017

Kismet Estate Winery Cabernet Franc Reserve 2016

Kismet Estate Winery Syrah Reserve 2016

Little Engine Wines Pinot Noir 2016

Moon Curser Vineyards Touriga Nacional 2016

Nk’Mip Cellars Qwam Qwmt Chardonnay 2016

Quails’ Gate Winery Totally Botrytis Affected Optima 2017

Rust Wine Co. Syrah 2016

Sperling Vineyards Sparkling Brut 2011

Wild Goose Vineyards Mystic River Pinot Blanc 2017

Wild Goose Vineyards Riesling 2017