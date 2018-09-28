Bruce Oake Recovery Centre rejects land donation outside of Winnipeg

A foundation that wants to build an addictions recovery centre in west Winnipeg says they will not accept an alternative site pitched by the area’s MLA.

Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher proposed what he called a “viable alternative” for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre Friday, saying a local businessman was willing to donate a parcel of land on Lake Winnipeg for the centre.

But Scott Oake, founder of the Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation, said the proposed location is unsuitable.

READ MORE: Screaming matches, passionate pleas dominate Bruce Oake centre information meeting

“The Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation is committed to continuing with the rezoning process at the former Vimy Arena site,” he wrote in a statement to 680 CJOB Friday morning.

“If that process is not successful, the Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation will pursue a similar site in the city of Winnipeg.”

“The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre is a long-term facility which will house clients for various periods of time, this process will require community engagement and participation and as such a remote or industrial site does not serve the purposes of the facility.”

Fletcher made the announcement Friday morning on behalf of local businessman Michael Bruneau, in an effort to “[save the Vimy site] for the community of St. James for recreational use,” calling it a win-win.

WATCH: There were screaming matches and passionate pleas as supporters and opponents of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre clashed at an information meeting Tuesday.

Where, exactly, the parcel of land is located on Lake Winnipeg was not immediately disclosed.

The debate over the location of the centre has pit neighbour against neighbour, with some saying there’s little risk to having those who are recovering from addiction in the area, while others worry crime will follow.

A community consultation in August devolved into screaming matches between The Friends of Sturgeon Creek, a community group that has been against the centre since its inception, and local residents who have dealt with addictions in their families.