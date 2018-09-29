Hamilton Tiger-Cats seek redemption against red-hot B.C. Lions

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have revenge on their mind as they prepare to host the B.C. Lions in the back half of their home-and-home series on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff at Tim Hortons Field is at 4 p.m. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter post-game show on Global News Radio 900 CHML, online at 900chml.com and on the Radioplayer Canada app. Fans can also watch the show on CHML’s Facebook page.

View link »

The Ticats are coming off a disheveling 35-32 loss in overtime last weekend in Vancouver that dropped Hamilton to 6-7 on the season, four points behind East Division-leading Ottawa.

A win, however, would lift Hamilton to within two points of the Redblacks heading into their third, and final, bye week of the season. The Ticats and Redblacks are slated to play a crucial back-to-back series on Oct. 19 and Oct. 27 that will likely decide which team earns first place in the East and an opening-round playoff bye.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Bad call by June Jones costs Hamilton Tiger-Cats a win

Cats receiver Brandon Banks, who missed last week’s contest with a groin injury, is expected to play. But the Tiger-Cats have other injury concerns. Defensive end Jamaal Westerman has been placed on the six-game injured list with an ankle injury, joining receivers Jalen Saunders and Chris Williams, and running back Alex Green.

There’s also a change on Hamilton’s offensive line, with Kelvin Palmer replacing Avery Jordan at left tackle. Jordan was placed on the suspended list by the team as he deals with a personal issue.

B.C. (6-6) has won its last three games, all against East Division opponents, to jump back into the CFL’s playoff picture. The Lions currently hold the crossover playoff spot by virtue of a tie-breaker over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7).

The Lions have made just one roster change. Quarterback Travis Lulay returns from a shoulder injury that he suffered on Sept. 14 in Montreal and is listed as the third-string QB, behind starter Jonathon Jennings and backup Cody Fajardo. Lulay replaces quarterback Ricky Lloyd.

3 Things To Watch:

1. The dreaded 10-point lead? The Ticats have led nine of their 13 games this season by 10 or more points at some point in those games. Hamilton’s record is 6-3 in those nine games. But in each of the last two weeks, the Cats have held a lead of 10-plus points, but lost. It’s the first time since September 2015 that Hamilton has lost consecutive games where they led by 10-plus points.

2. Dandy defenders. Hamilton linebacker Larry Dean recorded a career-high 11 defensive tackles against the Lions last week. His previous high (10) came against Ottawa on Aug. 18, 2017. B.C. defensive tackle Davon Coleman has registered seven sacks this season. Six of those seven QB takedowns have come in his last three games.

3. Walking off with a win. B.C.’s 35-32 overtime victory over Hamilton last week was the fourth walk-off win this season. The CFL stats department says all four have come with field goals to decide the outcome, including two by Lions kicker Ty Long. There were seven walk-off wins in 2017, four by Winnipeg alone. Since the CFL altered its overtime format in 1986, 38 of the 92 games decided in OT have been won with a field goal. Ticats legend Paul Osbaldiston holds the CFL record with five game-winning field goals in overtime.