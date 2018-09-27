Special guests to continue Tiger-Cats ‘Oskee Wee Wee’ tradition for remaining home games

As the search for a new Pigskin Pete continues, the Tiger-Cats have announced plans to continue the iconic “Oskee Wee Wee” chant at the team’s three remaining regular season home games.

Dan Black, who has carried on the Oskee Wee Wee tradition during Tiger-Cat games for the last 10 years, resigned from the post earlier this month.

The club says that a mix of Tiger-Cats alumni, local celebrities, season seat holders, Hamilton youth engaged in team community relations programs and other special guests will come together to keep the tradition alive on game day.

The Tiger-Cats host BC Lions this Saturday, and also have home games against Ottawa on Oct. 27 and Montreal on Nov. 3.

“The Oskee Wee Wee chant is one of the most defining and symbolic in-game traditions in all of sports,” Matt Afinec, Tiger-Cats president and COO, said in a statement on Thursday.

“For the balance of the 2018 season, we’re excited to engage so many different club stakeholders to lead the in-stadium effort to celebrate and honour the rallying cry that is so uniquely associated with the Tiger-Cats and our great fans.”

Plans for the new Pigskin Pete will be unveiled in the off-season.