Former Tiger-Cats co-owner George Grant passes away

One day after Roger Yachetti, chairman of the board of directors and governor of the CFL, passed away, the man who took his place has also died.

George Grant passed away from prostate cancer on Sept. 17.

He became a founding partner for the Ottawa Senators in 1992 which acted as a springboard into sports ownership.

He also invested in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1993, as part of a Limited Partnership formed to rescue the team; he subsequently became co-owner of the Ticats from 1995-2003.

After going bankrupt in 2003, the team was purchased by current owner Bob Young.

Grant was awarded the CFL Turnaround Franchise of the Year Award in 1996 and received the Keys to the City of Hamilton in 2000.

He leaves his wife, Nancy and a son and daughter.

Grant was 76 years old.

