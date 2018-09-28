Top three things to do the weekend of September 29

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Don’t let the cooler than average temperatures and threat of flurries keep you cooped up indoors this weekend — there are several great events to check out.

1. ‘A sleepless night’

Technically ‘Nuit Blanche‘ translates to ‘white night’, but the context actually means ‘a sleepless night’ which is exactly what you can expect on Saturday.

From dusk till dawn, or 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. if you like to keep a stricter schedule, our city streets will come alive for the 9th annual Nuit Blanche Winnipeg.

It’s a collection of interactive art displays, performances, tours, cross-cultural activities and more, spread out across Downtown, the Exchange District, The Forks, the West End and St. Boniface.

Tamara Rae Bebrich with the Winnipeg Arts Council said Nuit Blanche Winnipeg drew in about 25,000 people last year.

“Nuit Blanche is really well organized and it makes it easy for everybody of all ages and abilities to have fun and just experience contemporary art in the streets of Winnipeg.”

Saturday night is just one part of Culture Days Manitoba which runs all weekend long and celebrates diversity through arts and culture activities.

There are over 400 free activities being held in 26 communities across Manitoba this weekend and to learn more about Culture Days, click here.

For more information on Nuit Blanche, including a full breakdown of all the activities so you can plan your night, click here.

2. All aboard

Another event drawing in tons of people year after year is the Manitoba Mega Train.

Although I’ve never been to any train show, it sounds like the Mega Train would be the one to catch – organizers said it’s our province’s largest hobby show and sale.

Newbies and experienced collectors alike, of all ages, can take in 72 different commercial and private vendors selling all things model trains.

A large interactive Lego display and several model train layouts — including one you can actually ride — should be huge draws for attendees.

A portion of the proceeds from the show and sale will also be going towards St. Amant, a non-profit group that supports Manitobans with autism and developmental disabilities.

Head to Red River Exhibition Park Sept. 29 and 30 to take in all the magic of the 6th Annual Manitoba Mega Train or click here for more details.

3. Calling all recruits

Full time or part time — if you’ve ever considered joining the armed forces — this is your chance.

The Canadian Army Reserve is looking for Manitobans who want to proudly serve as members of the Canadian military.

A Job Fair and Open House is being held Saturday, Sept. 29 at McGregor Armoury for anyone interested in getting involved with a Winnipeg-based Army Reserve Unit.

Personnel will be on hand, sharing their experiences and showing off interactive displays and activities.

Colonel Dave Kolton has been with the Reserves for 40 years.

“With a Reservist, you have to volunteer for deployments. So to go overseas a Reservist volunteers to be there where as a regular Force person is locked in.”

The Job Fair and Open House runs 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. and you can learn more here.

BONUS EVENT

The Children’s Hospital Book Market at St. Vital Centre has been one of my favourite events since my dad first took me there when I was a little one.

The Book Market started back in 1961 and according to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, has raised over $8 million for child healthcare in our province.

In my opinion, there’s nothing better than finding a good book and giving back to your community at the same time and that’s where you’ll find me this weekend, with an arm full of used books to add to my growing library.

The book sale runs Sept. 28 and 29 and more info can be found here.

Have a great weekend everyone!