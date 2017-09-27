Winnipeg’s Nuit Blanche expecting to see over 20,000 people

Nuit Blanche is set to transform parts of Winnipeg Saturday night going in to Sunday morning.

The 8th annual art event in the city dates back to the 80’s from France and has always aimed at exposing communities to the local art that lives around them.

This year’s event is expected to bring in over 100 different forms of art.

RELATED: Nuit Blanche exposes art life to the night life in Winnipeg

Organizers said the event will range from theater performances in car rides to the event, to murals, interactive pieces that you can touch and feel, to temporary electronic pieces that will disappear when the night is over.

“Nuit Blanche is what we call Winnipeg’s little one night stand with just art,” Eric Plamondon with Culture Days Manitoba said.

He said three neighbourhoods will face a transformation including the exchange, downtown, and St. Boniface.

Not only will artists have the opportunity to share their art work, many local shops and restaurants will stay open participating in the festivities.

“We’re going to get a lot of customers that we might not normally get to come through the door and experience our product,” Roger Wilkinson with Chosabi said.

With the sheer number of people expected to be out and about at the event running from 6 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, added help will be on hand.

Bear Clan Patrol will have roughly 20 members out helping out, volunteers from Culture Days will be there, and The Exchange Biz will have foot patrol members on the streets.

Winnipeg Police Service said after several units had to be dispatched to the neighbourhoods last year, there will be a police presence this year.