On the Radar: Our October entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pipe in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in October. Take a gander and see what’s up this month.

TV

Will & Grace (Global)

Premiere date: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, Will & Grace is back with Season 2 of the revival. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. Season 2 of Will & Grace will feature 18 episodes and the series has already been renewed for an 18-episode third season.

Dancing With the Stars Jr. (Global)

Premiere date: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by Dancing with the Stars season 25’s Mirrorball trophy winner Jordan Fisher and finalist Frankie Muniz, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is a fresh take on an established favourite in which 12 celebrity kids will be partnered with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines, which will be judged by Emmy award-winning choreographer, Mandy Moore; professional dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy and Dancing with the Stars: Athletes champion, Adam Rippon.

The Conners (CTV)

Premiere date: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. MT

The Conners is a spinoff of Roseanne. After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This family – Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Lauire Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and D.J. (Michael Fishman) – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humour and perseverance, the family prevails.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Premiere date: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Season 9 sees the survivors a year and a half after the end of the war, rebuilding civilization under Rick Grime’s leadership. It is a time of relative peace among the communities as they work together, looking to the past to forge the future, but the world they knew is rapidly changing as man-made structures continue to degrade, and nature takes over, changing the landscape and creating new challenges for the survivors. The communities confront unexpected obstacles, danger, walkers, and the formidable force they are about to encounter, which threatens the very idea of civilization.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Premiere date: Friday, Oct. 26 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Sabrina wrestles to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Movies

Sharkwater: Extinction

Release date: Friday, Oct. 5

WATCH BELOW: ‘Sharkwater Extinction’ trailer

This is the late filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart’s last documentary, which is a thrilling exposé on the illegal shark-fin industry and a rousing call to save an imperiled animal from the edge of extinction.

A Star Is Born

Release date: Friday, Oct. 5

WATCH BELOW: ‘A Star Is Born’ trailer

Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). She has almost given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own demons.

Halloween

Release date: Friday, Oct. 19

It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers ( Nick Castle) on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. — but this time, she’s ready for him.

Podcasts

Nighttime hosted by Jordan Bonaparte

Nighttime is an audio documentary series which explores Canada’s most fascinating stories. Listen to this podcast for true crime, mysteries, and a celebration of Canada’s weird and wonderful people, places, and events.

Nighttime debuted on radio the week of Oct. 22, 2018, on Corus-owned Global News Radio stations: CKNW, CHQR, CHED, CFPL, CHML, and 640 Toronto. Nighttime will continue to release new episodes on Curiouscast across on all major podcast platforms.

Nighttime is written, hosted and produced by creator Bonaparte. Both Nighttime’s back-catalogue and future episodes will be available on major podcast platforms under the Curiouscast umbrella. Subscribe to get every episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your favourite podcasts. Listen now.

Books

A Clash of Kings: Volume One by George R.R. Martin

(Available Oct. 2)

This is the first volume of a four-part, full-colour graphic novel adaptation of Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series, the inspiration for HBO’s Game of Thrones. Two great leaders — Lord Eddard Stark and King Robert Baratheon — who held sway over an age of enforced peace are dead, victims of royal treachery. Now, from the ancient citadel of Dragonstone to the forbidding walls of Winterfell, chaos reigns as pretenders to the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms prepare to stake their claims through tempest, turmoil and war.

Fall from Grace by Danielle Steel

(Available Oct. 2)

In the second literary memoir recommended this month, comes the gripping story of a woman who loses everything — her husband, her home, her sense of self and safety, and her freedom. It is about a woman named Sydney Wells and her perfect life with her wealthy, devoted husband, who vanishes when he dies suddenly in an accident. Widowed at 49, she discovers he has failed to include her in his will.

—

