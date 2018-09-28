Winnipeg’s Granite Curling Club elects first woman president

Winnipeg’s historic Granite Curling Club has elected its first woman president in 138 years.

Dawn Klatt was chosen to head up the province’s founding curling club Thursday night.

“I think there’s a prestige with the Granite,” Klatt told 680 CJOB. “I can’t even speak to how proud I am and how special I feel to be entrusted with that.”

Klatt, who has run the Granite’s women’s league for a number of years, first became a member of the club 25 years ago and said she’s seen the culture shift since her early days at the ‘Mother Club.’

“There were only two other women at the annual general meeting at that time. I took the challenge and said, sure, we need a voice. The times were changing. Everybody wanted a woman’s opinion and women sitting on the board.”

As the province’s oldest curling club and one of its oldest sporting institutions in general, Klatt said the Granite, which was established in 1880 – the building at the foot of the Osborne Bridge was built in 1913 – has a strong reputation to protect, something she intends to continue as president.

“[I’d like] to keep us well-renowned,” she said. “As the prestigious club in Western Canada, if not all of Canada — that we’re a name that everyone speaks.”

