Oilers’ Hyman back on IR with neck injury

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EDMONTON – Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman is heading back to injured reserve ahead of Wednesday’s Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames.

The 33-year-old was injured when he hit his head on the glass during Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit.

Head coach Mike Babcock said Wednesday that Hyman is dealing with a stiff neck and the team is taking a cautious approach.

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Babcock confirmed the injury is unrelated to the upper-body issue that kept Hyman out of the lineup to start the season.

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The former 50-goal scorer, who has appeared in just six games this season, will be out for at least a week.

The Oilers will get some forward help with the return of Jason Dickinson, who was activated from injured reserve before the game against the Flames.

Dickinson missed Edmonton’s previous six games with an undisclosed injury. He also missed the first three games of the season after aggravating a foot injury sustained in the playoffs and has one assist in three games.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is also expected to return soon after missing two games with a concussion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.