Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko out week-to-week

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SEATTLE – The Maple Leafs are down another key forward.

Toronto announced Kirill Marchenko will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury ahead of its game Wednesday night against the Kraken in Seattle

The 26-year-old departed Monday’s 5-2 loss in Calgary after getting bumped by Flames winger Yegor Sharangovich. Marchenko fell awkwardly and appeared to be favouring his left knee as he returned to the bench.

The Russian has six goals and eight assists for 14 points across 14 games in 2026-27.

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Acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on the eve of the regular season in a blockbuster deal that saw fellow winger Matthew Knies as the biggest piece going the other way, Marchenko subsequently signed a six-year, US$75-million contract extension with Toronto.

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The Maple Leafs are already minus centre John Tavares, who’s out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. General manager John Chayka told reporters in Calgary earlier this week the 36-year-old has resumed skating in Toronto after getting hurt Oct 15.

Chayka added shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev is “progressing nicely” and should return to practice soon from an upper-body issue that’s kept the 36-year-old out since Oct. 10. His status has been updated from week-to-week to day-to-day.

Along with the Marchenko and Tanev news on Wednesday, Toronto said depth blueliners Nick Blankenburg (upper-body) and Marshall Rifai (lower-body) are out week-to-week.

Dakota Joshua, meanwhile, has been recalled from an American Hockey League conditioning stint after the centre suffered a core injury in pre-season.

Toronto had a 7-5-2 record and occupied the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot heading into Wednesday’s action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.