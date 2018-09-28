Edmonton police, city to talk transit safety at Friday news conference

Multiple stabbings, brutal beatings, and being kicked down a long set of stairs: this is just a snapshot of the violence that has happened on Edmonton Transit Service buses, LRT trains and stations in recent years.

After a series of high-profile incidents, the city and ETS officials will hold a news conference Friday to discuss security and safety on transit. (Global News will livestream the 9:30 a.m. MT news conference in the video player above.)

Violence towards transit employees

The most recent incident happened early Wednesday morning when a bus driver was stabbed 13 times at the Mill Woods Transit Centre.

A 15-year-old boy is now facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. Police said they arrested the teen while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the transit bus.

Mark Tetterington, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569 which represents ETS operators, said on Wednesday that violence towards bus drivers is getting worse.

“We’ve had two very, very serious assaults — including this one — over the last two months,” Tetterington said, adding another transit driver was beaten up at the Lewis Farms Transit Centre in the west end in the summer.

According to a report released earlier this year, there were 130 cases of assault against transit operators between 2015 and early 2018. Tetterington said operators have become more apprehensive about working nights, especially on certain bus routes.

Passenger attacks

Violence isn’t limited to transit employees.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old man was randomly stabbed on the platform of the South Campus LRT station during the busy morning commute.

That was the start of a crime spree that included a robbery at a nearby business, as well as a carjacking, and ended with a takedown involving the canine unit.

A 24-year-old man was charged with several offences including attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of robbery, escaping custody, and assaulting and disarming a peace officer.

Earlier this year, Edmonton police laid 460 charges against a large group of men and boys, mainly teenagers, believed to be responsible for nearly 100 violent robberies, thefts and attacks at places throughout the LRT system, at various recreation centres and malls in the city.

The crimes were committed throughout Edmonton’s LRT corridor, malls and recreation centres between January 2017 and March 2018. Incidents were reported at the Belvedere, Southgate and Century Park LRT stations, various convenience and grocery stores, as well as the Clareview, Terwillegar and Saville recreation centres.

In March of this year, a mob of teens swarmed of two boys at the Century Park LRT station, resulting in one needing stitches in his head.

In January, a 46-year-old woman suffered serious internal injuries after being kicked down a flight of stairs at the Belvedere LRT station during a random assault.

Those are just the incidents that made headlines.

Safety update

On Friday morning, Gord Cebryk, deputy city manager of city operations, and Edmonton police Insp. Derek McIntyre will speak to the media about transit safety and security.

A news release from the city said since Wednesday, the administration has actively worked with EPS and the Amalgamated Transit Union, with represents ETS staff.

“The safety of our operators and passengers is our number one priority,” Cebyrk said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing our ongoing safety plan and address what we can do to help ensure our staff and the public remain safe.”

