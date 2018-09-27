Multi-vehicle crash along Glenmore Road
A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Glenmore Road this afternoon.
In all, it’s believed seven vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place at approximately 3 p.m. The road has been re-opened to traffic, but several of the vehicles involved were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
There was no word as to what caused the accident, nor how many people were sent to hospital.
