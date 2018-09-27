Traffic
September 27, 2018 8:29 pm

Multi-vehicle crash along Glenmore Road

By Online Journalist  Global News

A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Glenmore Road North on Thursday afternoon.

Global News
A A

A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Glenmore Road this afternoon.

In all, it’s believed seven vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place at approximately 3 p.m. The road has been re-opened to traffic, but several of the vehicles involved were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

There was no word as to what caused the accident, nor how many people were sent to hospital.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
Glenmore road
Kelowna
McKinley Landing
Multi-vehicle accident
Traffic
Traffic accident
winfield

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News