Ontario judge fights disciplinary body’s ruling that could remove him from bench

An Ontario judge is fighting back against a disciplinary body’s ruling that found he cast a shadow on his profession by accepting a temporary dean post at a northern university’s Indigenous law faculty.

Superior Court Justice Patrick Smith has filed an application in Federal Court seeking a stay of the decision from the Canadian Judicial Council that could ultimately lead to his removal from the bench.

Quebec Associate Chief Justice Robert Pidgeon, vice-chair of the council’s judicial conduct committee, issued a ruling last month that criticized Smith’s decision to accept the interim post at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The university asked Smith to fill in as Interim Dean Academic at its Indigenous law faculty after the previous dean levelled allegations of systemic racism at the school and stepped down from her post.

Both a chief justice at the Ontario Superior Court and federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould gave Smith permission to accept the six-month contract, with Wilson-Raybould indicating she would be willing to consider an extension if needed.

But Pidgeon’s ruling said Smith had engaged in misconduct by wading into a potentially controversial situation and recommended the council set up a review panel to assess the case further.

The Canadian Judicial Council said Thursday it was not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.

But Smith’s lawyer Brian Gover said the disciplinary body overstepped by questioning a move that was approved from the highest ranks of the justice system.

“I do regard it as unfortunate that the Canadian Judicial Council has become involved in what I consider to be an exercise in second-guessing,” Gover said in an interview. “He obtained permission from the chief justice and … the Minister of Justice.”

According to Smith’s Federal Court notice of application, the long-time judge was approached about an opening at Lakehead in April.

At that time, the school’s interim president said the university needed someone to step into the role of interim dean of the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law “on an urgent” basis following the abrupt resignation of Angelique Eagle Woman.

Eagle Woman stepped down after accusing the university of trying to thwart her work and accused the school of systemic racism, an allegation Lakehead has denied.

Smith asked a chief justice with the Superior Court to approve a six-month secondment to the university, a request she forwarded to Wilson-Raybould in accordance with protocols. The federal minister approved the request days later, according to the application.

“Minister Wilson-Raybould indicated that she had ‘no concerns’ about the special leave,” the application said. “In fact, the minister indicated that in the event that a leave of more than six months was required, she would consider further requests for additional leave.”

About two weeks later, however, the application said Smith heard from Council Chief Administrator Norman Sabourin, who indicated there may be a closer look at the interim appointment.