IIO investigating police-involved incident in West Kelowna that left 2 in hospital

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called out to West Kelowna after an incident that sent two people to hospital.

Early Wednesday morning, RCMP responded to a report of a “suspicious occurrence” near Lambly Lake. RCMP say there were complaints of several people working on vehicles and it was soon discovered that two of the plates were registered as stolen.

The RCMP say they located a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman trying to flee the area in a truck police believed was stolen.

A spike belt was deployed to stop the truck and both people were taken into custody.

Police say shortly after arriving at the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the man and woman both became unresponsive, were in medical distress, and were rushed to hospital.

The Independent Investigation Office is now investigating whether police actions or inactions are linked to their distress.