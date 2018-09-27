Ottawa police ask public for help ID’ing swarming suspects in downtown robbery

Ottawa police say they need the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they believe robbed a young man downtown on Rideau Street last month.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 21, the young man was reportedly attacked from behind by one of the suspects, who put him in “a bear hug” and “slammed” him onto the ground, the Ottawa Police Service said on Thursday.

Investigators allege the suspects stole the victim’s cellphone and also tried to steal his backpack. The incident occurred near the Rideau Centre, according to police.

While the two suspects in question managed to flee the scene, officers arrested a third suspect, a minor, shortly after the incident.

Investigators said they believe both suspects they’re seeking are 20 years old. They describe the first suspect as having medium-length, curly hair and wearing a black windbreaker, a black T-shirt, green pants and white running shoes at the time of the alleged robbery.

Police said the second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, red backpack, black Adidas pants and black shoes.

An estimated height or weight for the suspects was not provided.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS).

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.