Canada
September 26, 2018 6:30 pm

‘I’m afraid’: Muslim candidate in Quebec election stops campaigning following violent threat

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud The Canadian Press

Ali Dahan, whose riding of Jean-Talon is home to the mosque where six worshippers were killed in 2017, said police called him in last Friday to inform him of a threat posted online beneath an article about the shooting of his sign.

Ali Dahan/Handout/The Canadian Press
A A

A Muslim candidate who had an election sign shot up last week says he has stopped campaigning in his Quebec City riding after being informed by police of a new threat.

Ali Dahan, who is running as an Independent, is limited to canvassing voters from his home after learning his physical safety was threatened.

“Since then, I haven’t been sleeping, I’m afraid,” he told The Canadian Press by phone Wednesday.

“I’m not going out like before.”

Dahan, whose riding of Jean-Talon is home to the mosque where six worshippers were killed in 2017, said police called him in last Friday to inform him of a threat posted online beneath an article about the shooting of his sign.

The commenter said next time it would be Dahan, not his signs, who would be targeted.

Story continues below

“The sergeant-detective told me: ‘This is serious business. It’s a hate crime so you have to file a complaint,’ which I did,” Dahan said.

READ MORE: Criticisms arise as first veiled woman to run in Quebec elections 2018

Quebec City police confirmed an investigation is underway but that no arrest has been made.

A 26-year-old Quebec City man turned himself in last week in relation to the shooting of the sign. He was released on conditions and a promise to appear in court.

Authorities are recommending charges of mischief on an electoral document and negligent use of a firearm. Police seized an air rifle, four magazines, bullets and other accessories.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ali Dahan
Jean-Talon riding
Quebec City
Quebec election
Quebec election independent candidate
Quebec elections 2018
quebec muslims
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News