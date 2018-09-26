Sports
High School Huddle: soccer and football

WATCH ABOVE: A couple of girl’s soccer games and a 3A football battle headline this week’s edition of the High School Huddle. Ryan Flaherty has the highlights.

This edition of High School Huddle covers Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) soccer and football action happening around the city.

As the first month of the school year winds down, girl’s soccer is nearing the playoffs.

The Aden Bowman Bears squared off against the Bishop J. Mahoney Saints to end in a 1-1 draw on Sept. 25.

Global News also caught up with the St. Joseph Guardians who defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 3-1 at Kinsmen Field.

There are seven teams in competition, with girls playing each other once in the regular season. The regular season concludes on Sept. 27, and the playoffs start the week of Oct. 15.

In 3A football action, the Evan Hardy Souls topped the Marion Graham Falcons 31-8 on Sept. 21 at SMF Field.

The regular season ends Sept. 28 with 16 football teams fighting it out for the chance at one of four different trophies.

