May 16, 2018 8:41 pm
Updated: May 16, 2018 9:05 pm

High School Huddle: spring soccer kicks off season in Saskatoon

By Sports Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: This edition of High School Huddle covers spring soccer in the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate.

The school year may be winding down but students looking for an athletic outlet still have a few options including spring soccer, which is one of the newer additions to the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) calendar.

The seven-on-seven version of the beautiful game kicked off its third season on the high school circuit earlier this month. With fewer players required to field a team it provides an option for smaller schools who don’t compete in the traditional 11-a-side version during the fall.

Boys’ action on Monday was headlined by a rematch of last year’s city championship between the Bethlehem Stars and Marion Graham Falcons. The Falcons gained a measure of revenge with a 2-1 victory after losing the final in overtime a year ago. They now sit atop the standings with a 3-0 record while the Stars fall to 2-1.

Elsewhere, the Bishop J. Mahoney Saints picked up their second-straight win with a 5-0 shutout of the undermanned Bedford Road Redhawks, who remain winless on the season.

Other games saw the Tommy Douglas Tigers trounce the E.D. Feehan Trojans 7-1 while the Mount Royal Mustangs slipped past L’Ecole Canadienne Francaise 2-1.

In girls’ play, Bethlehem blanked E.D. Feehan 3-0 while ECF hammered Mount Royal 11-0.

