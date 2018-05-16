High School Huddle: spring soccer kicks off season in Saskatoon

The school year may be winding down but students looking for an athletic outlet still have a few options including spring soccer, which is one of the newer additions to the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) calendar.

The seven-on-seven version of the beautiful game kicked off its third season on the high school circuit earlier this month. With fewer players required to field a team it provides an option for smaller schools who don’t compete in the traditional 11-a-side version during the fall.

Boys’ action on Monday was headlined by a rematch of last year’s city championship between the Bethlehem Stars and Marion Graham Falcons. The Falcons gained a measure of revenge with a 2-1 victory after losing the final in overtime a year ago. They now sit atop the standings with a 3-0 record while the Stars fall to 2-1.

Elsewhere, the Bishop J. Mahoney Saints picked up their second-straight win with a 5-0 shutout of the undermanned Bedford Road Redhawks, who remain winless on the season.

Other games saw the Tommy Douglas Tigers trounce the E.D. Feehan Trojans 7-1 while the Mount Royal Mustangs slipped past L’Ecole Canadienne Francaise 2-1.

In girls’ play, Bethlehem blanked E.D. Feehan 3-0 while ECF hammered Mount Royal 11-0.

