Want a say on the impact of Trans Mountain tanker traffic? National Energy Board to hold public hearing

Canadians who want to contribute to the public consultations on the impact of the Trans Mountain pipeline on marine ecosystems have until next week.

The National Energy Board announced Wednesday it will hold a public hearing on the marine impact of increased tanker traffic as a result of the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, though it is not clear when that will take place.

The news comes one week after the Liberals accepted a finding by the Federal Court made last month that the original NEB assessment of the project was fundamentally flawed for not including that examination.

“The NEB will carry out its reconsideration related to the Trans Mountain Expansion Project as directed by the Order in Council, and in a fair, efficient, and accessible manner,” said Peter Watson, chair and chief executive officer of the board.

“I am confident in the NEB’s ability to complete a thorough examination of the matters directed by the government within the required timeline.”

The deadline for filing comments and signing up to participate in the hearing is Oct. 3.

The NEB has until Feb. 22, 2019, to complete its study of the marine tanker traffic effects.