Quebec mother fighting for tougher ATV regulations after son’s death

It’s been less than a year since Myles DeNora Labrecque passed away and not a day goes by when his mother doesn’t think of him.

“You just miss your child every minute of every day,” said Ngaire DeNora.

Myles died last October in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Kipling, Sask., where he lived. DeNora says the ATV got stuck on a fence and he crashed into a pole.

The Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed to Global News that Myles was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was wearing a helmet.

The 24-year-old sustained two serious brain injuries. Two weeks after his accident, his mother decided to take him off life support.

“You’re just in shock,” said DeNora. “You’re whole life is changed forever and plus being the only child … It’s indescribable.”

The Quebec resident says her son’s accident was a result of his inexperience driving ATVs.

Since his death, she created a Facebook page, where she raises awareness about the dangers of ATVs and is fighting for stricter regulations across the country.

As it stands now, it’s up to each province to make its own legislation regarding off-road vehicles.

In Saskatchewan, for example, you must be at least 16 years old to drive an ATV.

The province requires all drivers to hold a valid driver’s licence. Safety courses are not mandatory, but helmets are.

Similarly, in Quebec, you also must be 16 years old to drive a quad. But if you are 16 or 17, you must have a certificate of competence and knowledge.

If you’re over 18, no such certificate is required.

Labrecque wants a Canada-wide implementation of mandatory courses to teach people how to drive ATVs.

Like in Saskatchewan, a driver’s licence is necessary to drive on a road or cross a highway. Helmets are also required.

“It is a provincial issue, but it would be nice if the federal government would get involved and push the provinces to get to some kind of common ground with the safety regulations,” said DeNora.