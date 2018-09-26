Wife of CAQ leader apologizes for calling Justin Trudeau incompetent

Sharp comments about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made by the wife of Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault are raising questions about how a possible CAQ government would get along with the federal Liberals.

Isabelle Brais, Legault’s wife, has apologized for questioning the prime minister’s intellect at a Montreal fundraising event last month.

She told the small gathering that while Trudeau’s father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was “brilliant,” the current prime minister is not.

Brais described the younger Trudeau as not competent and suggested a CAQ government would not have close ties with his federal government.

She issued the apology through the party after audio of the August comments was obtained by Montreal’s La Presse, which published details Wednesday.

Campaigning in Tadoussac, Que., Legault declined to say whether he endorses his wife’s comments but noted repeatedly she had apologized.

The CAQ leader said he isn’t able to judge which of the two Trudeaus was more brilliant.

He said he does not see the remarks having a lasting impact on the province’s relationship with Ottawa.

