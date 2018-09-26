Warrant issued for Edson murder trial witness who didn’t show up in court

An Edson man who was scheduled to testify for the Crown at a first-degree murder trial in a western Alberta community is now wanted by police after he didn’t show up in court.

Skyler Andy Belcourt, 20, (pictured above) was scheduled to testify in Hinton on Monday, at the first-degree murder trial for Tyrell James Perron.

RCMP said Belcourt failed to appear in court and a witness warrant was issued by the presiding Queens Bench Justice.

Tyrell Perron was arrested and charged in March 2016 with first-degree murder, causing an indignity to human remains and possession of a prohibited firearm, after the body of a 14-year-old was found in an Edson apartment.

The name of the victim has never been released, but Perron’s mother has previously said that the victim “was just like family and I really don’t know what happened to cause [Perron] to snap like this.”

Monday was to be the first day of a four-week trial in Hinton, which RCMP said has continued without Belcourt for the time being. RCMP said he will be brought to testify when as he is located.

Hinton and Edson are both located west of Edmonton.