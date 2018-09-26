Canada
September 26, 2018 12:17 pm

Man pulled from burning SUV in Erin: OPP

Wellington County OPP say two drivers had to be pulled from fiery crash in Erin on Tuesday night.

Wellington County OPP say one of their officers and two people are being credited with rescuing a man from a burning vehicle in Erin on Tuesday night.

The head-on crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 124 near Fifth Line where a westbound SUV and an eastbound sedan collided at a curve in the road.

Police said a passerby pulled a 74-year-old Erin man from the sedan before police arrived, but the driver of the SUV was trapped.

“As the officer and two passersby attempted to pull the semiconscious man from the SUV it erupted into fire,” police said in a news release. “The man was narrowly pulled from the vehicle, suffering injuries including smoke inhalation.”

The 53-year-old man from Erin was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash or the rescue.

The cause of the collision is currently being investigated and OPP are asking witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.

