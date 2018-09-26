Traffic
September 26, 2018 7:33 am

OPP raising alarm rising road fatalities due to lack of seatbelt use

By Reporter  Global News

A car is turned over in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 just east of Toronto on Aug. 31, 2018.

Kerry Schmidt/OPP
The OPP is reporting an increase in the number of road fatalities in which individuals were not wearing a seatbelt.

There have been 34 so far in 2018 compared with 30 at this time last year.

Penalties for driving without a seatbelt can reach up to $1,000 and two demerit points.

Officials are reminding motorists that an airbag is not meant to replace a seatbelt and that catastrophic injury can occur even when it deploys.
