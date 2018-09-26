OPP raising alarm rising road fatalities due to lack of seatbelt use
The OPP is reporting an increase in the number of road fatalities in which individuals were not wearing a seatbelt.
There have been 34 so far in 2018 compared with 30 at this time last year.
Penalties for driving without a seatbelt can reach up to $1,000 and two demerit points.
Officials are reminding motorists that an airbag is not meant to replace a seatbelt and that catastrophic injury can occur even when it deploys.
