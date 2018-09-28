Health
September 28, 2018 4:00 am

This is why Canadians are unhealthier than ever

Global News / Canada, The Sick
On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast, This is Why, we examine some of the things that might be making Canadians sick, including our jobs, a lack of income, where we live and the diet industry – and what can be done to solve them.


Canada’s obesity rate has doubled since the 1970s. Around 9.3 per cent of Canadians have diabetes, according to the Canadian Diabetes Association. And about one in 12 Canadians lives with heart disease, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

At a time when there’s never been more information about how to live a healthy lifestyle, Canadians are unhealthier than ever.

Learn more about the Global News series Canada, The Sick.

