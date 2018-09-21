Coming soon: Canada, the Sick
At a time when there’s never been more information about how to live a healthy lifestyle, Canadian obesity rates are twice as high as they were in the 1970s. Canadians are also increasingly suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes.
Starting Monday, Sept. 24, Global News will be taking a closer look at the problem, with stories on:
- Canada’s obesity rate
- How income inequality contributes to unequal health
- The enduring appeal of dieting
- How the structure of your neighbourhood affects your health
- Why working in an office can be harmful to your health
- Why telling people with obesity to eat less and exercise more doesn’t help
Stories will run on globalnews.ca and on Global television news.
Have you had trouble managing your weight? Tell us about it using the form below.
Note: We may use your response in this or other stories. While we may contact you to follow up we won’t publish your contact information.
