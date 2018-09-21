Coming soon: Canada, the Sick

At a time when there’s never been more information about how to live a healthy lifestyle, Canadian obesity rates are twice as high as they were in the 1970s. Canadians are also increasingly suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

Starting Monday, Sept. 24, Global News will be taking a closer look at the problem, with stories on:

Canada’s obesity rate

How income inequality contributes to unequal health

The enduring appeal of dieting

How the structure of your neighbourhood affects your health

Why working in an office can be harmful to your health

Why telling people with obesity to eat less and exercise more doesn’t help

Stories will run on globalnews.ca and on Global television news.

