Nikki Haley tries to explain why UN audience laughed at Donald Trump

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says laughter during the president’s UN General Assembly speech was prompted by “respect” for the leader.

Haley appeared on Fox News’ show Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, explaining why people may have laughed as U.S. President Donald Trump praised his administration.

The diplomat claimed that the audience’s laughter wasn’t people making fun of the leader, but rather it showed that they “loved his honesty.”

“They loved how honest he is. It’s not diplomatic and they find it funny,” Haley said. “When he goes and he is very truthful, they kind of were taken back by it.”

During the speech, Trump boasted that his administration is the most successful in U.S. history.

″In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. … So true,” the president said.

The audience then laughed, to which Trump responded: “Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK.”

Trump later changed his tone on the laughter, telling reporters the comment was meant to elicit laughs.

“Oh it was great,” Trump said, according to CNN reporter Jim Acosta. “Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”

Haley also added Wednesday that people at the UN were “falling over themselves” trying to get a picture with the president and praising his speech.

“All day yesterday, they were falling over themselves to get a picture with him, to talk about how great his speech was,” she said.

However, one unnamed diplomat had a slightly different account of what happened.

“Sometimes, when we see a behaviour or listen to arguments or notions that seem so far-fetched, unreasonable, or insane, there is almost natural reaction of laughing,” one Latin-American diplomat said, according to Buzzfeed News.