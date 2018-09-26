Hunters missing near Grand Rapids found dead
The two missing hunters in the Grand Rapids area have been found dead, say RCMP.
Searchers discovered the bodies from an RCMP helicopter in the waters of Lake Winnipeg south of Grand Rapids. The remote location meant a delay in getting to them and confirming their identities, said police.
The men were located together and the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious.
The men, 60 and 73, disappeared Sunday afternoon when they left a larger hunting party on ATVs. One of the ATVs was later discovered. The second ATV hasn’t been located, but it’s believed to be in the water.
Autopsies have been ordered, and RCMP continue to investigate.
