Eastbound Hwy. 401 at Leslie Street partially reopens after tanker truck fire

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Leslie Street in Toronto have partially reopened following a tanker truck fire Wednesday morning.
Video captured and posted on social media showed the truck cab fully engulfed in flames.
Ontario Provincial Police said firefighters arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m. and the fire was extinguished a short time later. No injuries have been reported.
Both the express and collector lanes partially reopened around 9:30 a.m.
Police said there was no fuel spill and crews are in the process of clearing the highway.
