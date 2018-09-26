Eastbound Hwy. 401 at Leslie Street partially reopens after tanker truck fire

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Leslie Street in Toronto have partially reopened following a tanker truck fire Wednesday morning.

Video captured and posted on social media showed the truck cab fully engulfed in flames.

Ontario Provincial Police said firefighters arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m. and the fire was extinguished a short time later. No injuries have been reported.

Both the express and collector lanes partially reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Police said there was no fuel spill and crews are in the process of clearing the highway.

Collision #Hwy401 EB Express at Bayview involving a fuel tanker that was on fire. Fire contained to the cab portion, no fuel spill, fire is out.

In the process of reopening lanes and clearing the highway now. May take some time for complete reopening — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 26, 2018

Tanker (fuel?) on fire at #401 eb and Bayview. pic.twitter.com/7I0jKhynun — Kyle Rainbow (@jkrainbow) September 26, 2018

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB Collectors and Express at Leslie – all EB lanes CLOSED due to truck fire, reopening time unknown. ^lm pic.twitter.com/Oez5Kew1bP — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 26, 2018

We are assisting @OPP_GTATraffic with a truck fire E/B Hwy 401 express at Bayview Ave. We are blocking access to the Hwy from Bayview Ave. Truck cab is fully engulfed. Avoid the area, plan alternates. ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2018