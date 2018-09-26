Traffic
September 26, 2018 8:53 am
Updated: September 26, 2018 9:40 am

Eastbound Hwy. 401 at Leslie Street partially reopens after tanker truck fire

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A truck cab is engulfed in flames on eastbound Highway 401 at Leslie St. on Sept. 26, 2018.

MTO
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Leslie Street in Toronto have partially reopened following a tanker truck fire Wednesday morning.

Video captured and posted on social media showed the truck cab fully engulfed in flames.

Ontario Provincial Police said firefighters arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m. and the fire was extinguished a short time later. No injuries have been reported.

Both the express and collector lanes partially reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Police said there was no fuel spill and crews are in the process of clearing the highway.

