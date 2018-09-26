Canada
September 26, 2018 8:45 am
Updated: September 26, 2018 8:48 am

2 people seriously hurt after motorcycle collides with deer

By Online journalist  Global News

Two people were sent to the hospital after their motorcycle collided with a deer on Sept. 26, 2018.

Tom Reynolds/Global News
A A

Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash involving a deer early Wednesday morning.

The two were riding on Woodpark Blvd. S.W. when they struck the animal at around 1:13 a.m. police said.

Both victims were thrown from the motorbike.

READ MORE: 1 motorcyclist killed, 2 taken to hospital in Calgary in weekend collisions

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, while a woman suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The deer did not survive the collision.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
animal collisions
Calgary motorcycle crash
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Deer
deer collision
motorcycle calgary
motorcycle deer crash
motorcycle deer crash calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News