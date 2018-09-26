2 people seriously hurt after motorcycle collides with deer

Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash involving a deer early Wednesday morning.
The two were riding on Woodpark Blvd. S.W. when they struck the animal at around 1:13 a.m. police said.
Both victims were thrown from the motorbike.
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, while a woman suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.
The deer did not survive the collision.
