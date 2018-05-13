1 motorcyclist killed, 2 taken to hospital in Calgary in weekend collisions

One motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured on Calgary streets over the weekend in three separate crashes.

On Saturday at around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike on 68 Street and 22 Avenue N.E.

Calgary police said the motorcyclist was travelling south on 68 Street when he collided with a Honda Civic as it turned left on to 22 Avenue.

Police believe the driver of the Civic made the turn in front of the motorcycle, which struck the side of the car.

EMS said the motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition with multiple traumatic injuries. He died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

A woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Section continues to investigate the fatal collision.

It’s not believed drugs, alcohol or excessive speed contributed to the crash.

On Sunday at 12 p.m., traffic was blocked on Deerfoot Trail northbound near Glenmore Trail after a two-vehicle incident.

EMS said a man in his 50s who was riding a motorcycle was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

An hour after that, a woman riding her motorcycle crashed on Deerfoot Trail southbound near Peigan Trail.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

