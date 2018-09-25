Arrest made in connection with Kennedy station sexual assault: Toronto police

An arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing investigation of an incident in which a woman, police say, was sexually assaulted outside a Toronto subway station.

Officers said they have arrested 69-year-old Michael Hawkins from Toronto for sexual assault, as well as an indecent act.

The incident occurred on Sept. 1 around 5:30 p.m. outside of Kennedy subway station, police said. A woman, 40, was lying on the ground unconscious when police said Hawkins approached her and sexually assaulted her. He then “casually walked away.”

Investigators told Global News earlier this month that several witnesses saw the attack, and one attempted to intervene by yelling at the man.

Hawkins is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Nov. 6.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.