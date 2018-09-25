Planting the future with TD Tree Days in West Kelowna

Community volunteers dug in their heels and shovels on Tuesday as part of the seventh annual TD Tree Days in partnership with the Westbank First Nation.

“It’s a great community event to get involved in and green our environment,” said TD Tree Day volunteer Andrea Macintosh.

Green the environment . . . by planting 300 indigenous shrubs along Sneena road below West Kelowna’s bridge hill.

“We’re planting some trees for Mother Earth,” said Sensisyusta House of Learning student Yecica Michella Cisneros.

But TD Tree Days is much more than just planting some trees.

“We want our kids to grow up with a tremendous amount of respect for this beautiful sacred Mother Earth,” said Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley.

“I really care about the environment and I want my son to as well, so we have to take care of the land, don’t we?” TD Tree Days volunteer Danielle Lalonde asked while looking at her two-year-old son Rafiel.

“And as well, the traditional owners of the land, making sure the we understand who this land belongs to and that we help keep it green,” said Lalonde.

This year, the event opted out of the traditional tree planting for fruit bearing bushes.

“Raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and Saskatoon berries,” said Sensisyusta House of Learning student Haylie Demoan.

“It’s giving back to the environment and building the future,” said TD Trust Canada’s Jennifer Kristen.

A message that was not lost on the kids who took part.

