19-year-old male faces 18 firearms charges

Two young men are facing charges after three firearms were seized from a 19-year-old male and a bear mace was discovered on a 25-year-old male. Both suspects had outstanding warrants.

Police were called to the area of 8th Avenue and McTavish Street around 6:39 p.m. on Monday Sept. 24, after reports of a male, walking in the area, who’d allegedly pointed a firearm at a passing vehicle.

Police attended and located three males walking nearby; one of the males matched the clothing description of the suspect.

Officers approached the trio, who initially complied with police demands to remain still on the ground.

One male became agitated and kept trying to stand. The investigating officer gained control of the male and found two firearms, one of them loaded, strapped to his torso and a third firearm in a backpack.

Another male was in possession of bear mace.

The investigation led to charges against the two males, both of whom also had warrants; the third individual was released at the scene.

Nineteen year-old Travis Grimboldy, of no fixed address, is facing 18 charges, some of which include, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace (loaded shotgun), three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace (knife).

Twenty-five-year-old Zachariah Joel Goforth, of Regina, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (bear mace) and breach of probation.

Both Grimboldy and Goforth appeared in court on Tuesday, Sept. 25.