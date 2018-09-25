3 Manitoba athletes & coach chosen for Youth Olympics

Three Manitobans will get the opportunity to wear the maple leaf at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Tuesday the names of the 71 athletes and 28 coaches who will make up Canada’s team for the event in Argentina.

Morris’ Erika Vermette was chosen in beach volleyball, Winnipeg’s Ethan McClymont will compete in taekwondo, and Flin Flon’s Carson Lee was picked for the wrestling team.

Winnipeg’s Jae Park will also be attending as the coach for taekwondo.

Nearly 4,000 athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 from over 200 countries will compete in 241 medal events in 32 different sports.

The Youth Olympic Games run Oct. 6-18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

