Leduc eliminates ‘Buddy’ cartoon from marijuana awareness campaign after criticism

The City of Leduc is changing its marijuana awareness campaign after backlash from residents.

The city’s Cannabis Rules Public Awareness campaign included a cartoon named “Buddy.”

READ MORE: Massive marijuana production facility being built in Leduc County, Alta.

The city said some residents voiced their concerns that Buddy would entice children to use pot. The city said that wasn’t the intention, but after a review understands the concerns and has eliminated the cartoon from the campaign.

“While Buddy’s purpose was to educate about responsible cannabis use in the community and not make cannabis enticing to children, we understand the concerns that our residents have about the latter,” the city posted on its Facebook page.

READ MORE: Edmonton police still undecided on marijuana roadside testing equipment

Some respondents to the post were opposed to the decision, while others applauded the city’s willingness to listen to public feedback.

The City of Leduc introduced Buddy in a Facebook post on Sept. 19. In it, the city said “while he may look cute, he’s got some very important things he’d like you know about Cannabis legalization before happens on Oct. 17.”

On person who commented on the post said she had “serious concerns regarding the Bud image which seems to be directed more towards children.”

“Who on Earth came up with such an idiotic character?” the Facebook user asked.

The campaign is intended to provide information to Leduc residents about rules surrounding the legalization of marijuana starting on Oct. 17.