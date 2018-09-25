Alberta campaign tries to break hazy marijuana myths

The Alberta Motor Association has teamed up with post-secondary students to end myths surrounding pot use and driving.

The AMA – along with the NAIT Students’ Association and Alberta Students’ Executive Council – has launched the new campaign as consumption is set to become legal on Oct. 17.

The campaign aims to break myths such as cannabis not negatively impacting driving performance and pot use improving a driver’s ability behind the wheel.

AMA said with marijuana legalization fast approaching, these myths can’t go unchecked.

On Tuesday morning, AMA will launch the campaign at NAIT.

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould approved the Drager DrugTest 5000 roadside test to check for drugs in August. The saliva-screening equipment will be used by police to test for the main psychoactive agent in cannabis, THC.

The equipment will be made available to police forces across the country, although it will be up to police to decide which testing equipment they want to use.

Edmonton police said they haven’t decided whether officers will use the new roadside test.

Edmonton’s police Chief Rod Knecht said they have “very few” of the devices and officers will be testing them out. He added there are a lot of complications and there are concerns about its accuracy.

Edmonton police said they expect to test as many high drivers as they do those impaired by alcohol, which is about 4,000 each year.

