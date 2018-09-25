Teen charged with shooting German tourist on Alberta highway to seek bail

The teenager charged in the apparently random shooting of a German tourist on a rural Alberta highway will be applying for bail next month, according to his lawyer.

The 16-year-old, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with manslaughter among other charges after a German tourist driving his family along Highway 1A was shot in the head on Aug. 2.

READ MORE: Tourist shot in head while driving near Morley, Alta., RCMP investigate road rage as motive

The man suffered life-threatening injuries. The others in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

Weeks later, RCMP arrested and charged the teen.

According to defence lawyer Balfour Der, the bail hearing is set for Oct. 31.

The 60-year-old victim of the shooting was treated in hospital in Calgary before returning home to Germany.

Once in Germany, doctors successfully removed the bullet from the man’s brain, which is being sent back to Canada to be analyzed as part of the investigation.