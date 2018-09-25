Fire at Wasaga Beach Travelodge not suspicious: fire chief

A fire that ripped through the Travelodge hotel in Wasaga Beach on Friday night has been deemed not suspicious.

According to a press release issued by the town on Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam says there is no cause for suspicion.

Town officials say the fire broke out at around 8:20 p.m. on Friday at the hotel located on Mosley Street.

Officials say the blaze was under control by around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and most of the flames were out by 3 a.m., however, a fire crew remained on scene overnight to douse hot spots.

According to the release, the fire forced 15 guests and tenants from the hotel and caused approximately $1.5 million in damages.

“The occupants were notified about the fire thanks to a working fire alarm system,” McWilliam said in the release.

Town officials say a number of volunteers from the Simcoe-Muskoka Red Cross responded early Saturday morning and were able to help find short-term lodging, food and clothing for multiple displaced guests.

According to the release, more details about what sparked the fire are expected to come later this week from investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal.