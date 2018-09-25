‘Really scary night:’ Complainant’s friend continues to testify at British sailors’ trial in Halifax

The friend of the complainant in the sexual assault trial of a British sailor is continuing to testify today, calling the night in question at the barracks of a Halifax-area military base “scary.”

The woman, who described herself as the complainant’s best friend, was shown a video from inside 12 Wing Shearwater, and became emotional after identifying herself and the complainant sitting in a room as music played.

The woman in her 20s from Halifax says she didn’t know the short video was being taken, and “It’s just really weird to see a video from a really scary night.”

On Monday, she told Nova Scotia Supreme Court that she found the complainant upset and with no clothes on in a bed in the barracks in April 2015, after the pair had gone to the military base to watch a hockey game.

Darren Smalley, who was participating in a naval hockey tournament, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a group sexual assault.

The Crown has stayed charges against another sailor, Simon Radford, who is in hospital in the United Kingdom with a serious infection.

Four men were originally accused in the alleged sexual assault, but charges against two of the sailors were dropped.