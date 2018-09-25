Two teens facing charges of attempted murder
Two teens are facing attempted murder charges after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl on Monday morning.
At 11:31 a.m. on Sept. 24 police saw an injured female youth in distress in the 3300 block of 6th Avenue. The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.
It’s alleged that the 16-year-old female got into a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male unaware that a 17-year-old female was in the backseat behind her. It’s then alleged the victim was restrained and assaulted with a knife, the victim was able to free herself from the vehicle.
Investigation by police led them to a residence on the 0-99 block of Stewart Avenue, where the two teens were arrested.
Both teens have been jointly charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement. In addition, the 17-year-old female was charged with uttering threats.
Both made their first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
