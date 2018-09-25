Crime
September 25, 2018 1:07 pm

Two teens facing charges of attempted murder

By Web Producer  Global News

Two teens are facing attempted murder charges after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl on Monday morning.

File / Global News
A A

Two teens are facing attempted murder charges after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl on Monday morning.

At 11:31 a.m. on Sept. 24 police saw an injured female youth in distress in the 3300 block of 6th Avenue. The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.

It’s alleged that the 16-year-old female got into a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male unaware that a 17-year-old female was in the backseat behind her. It’s then alleged the victim was restrained and assaulted with a knife, the victim was able to free herself from the vehicle.

Investigation by police led them to a residence on the 0-99 block of Stewart Avenue, where the two teens were arrested.

Both teens have been jointly charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement. In addition, the 17-year-old female was charged with uttering threats.

Both made their first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Murder
Crime
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
RPS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News