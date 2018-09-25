Tories to force Liberals to vote on revoking veterans’ benefits to convicted killer Chris Garnier

The Conservatives will force the Liberals to vote Tuesday night on whether to revoke veterans’ benefits going to a convicted killer who never served in the military.

But it remains to be seen whether any members of the government will break ranks and call on the minister to act.

Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing for much of the day, the opposition will debate a motion calling on Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan to revoke the veterans benefits being given to Christopher Garnier to pay for the cost of treatment for the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he claims he got from murdering an off-duty police officer in 2015.

Garnier is serving 13.5 years for the crime and despite never having served in the Canadian Forces, his application for benefits was approved because his father is a veteran who told the court that getting PTSD treatment for his son would help him too.

That decision has prompted widespread outrage, including from veterans who face wait times of up to seven months to get similar benefits for their own families.

“We want them put in the situation where they have to vote on this,” said Phil McColeman, Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant who is sponsoring the motion.

“I’ve had several conversations with both NDP and Liberal members who say they are very concerned … how they vote will be up to them.”

O’Regan has defended the policy which allowed this to happen, despite calling it “frustrating” and vowing last month to look into it.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to make a veteran well again and in this case, it’s his [Garnier’s] father,” O’Regan told The West Block.

“Again, I won’t apologize for looking after a veteran’s family members … but I do know that we have to take a look at this.”

McColeman said it has been 29 days since the minister promised to look into the case but still, nothing has been done.

That’s not good enough, he said.

“He should be taking action, he should fly down to Charlottetown, sit down with the senior leaders at Veterans Affairs and get to the bottom of this,” McColeman said. “His tone and attitude about this is kind of nonchalant.”

A vote on the motion is expected later tonight.