September 25, 2018
Updated: September 25, 2018 2:56 pm

Veterans Affairs to stop giving benefits to family members in prison amid uproar over Christopher Garnier case

Christopher Calvin Garnier, convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, arrives at Nova Supreme Court in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Veterans Affairs will no longer provide benefits to family members of veterans who are in federal or provincial prisons.

The news comes amid a high-profile debate over the decision by Veterans Affairs officials to pay for the treatments of Christopher Garnier, a convicted killer who claims he got PTSD from murdering an off-duty female cop in 2015. Garnier never served in the Canadian military but his father did.

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan has defended the policy to provide benefits to the family members of veterans over the last month amid calls for the government to revoke the benefits going to Garnier, arguing he could not comment on the decision because doing so would violate his father’s privacy.

Hours before a scheduled vote on a Conservative motion asking the government to revoke Garnier’s benefits, O’Regan announced the change.

“Going forward, treatment benefits will not be provided to a veterans’ family member who is incarcerated in a provincial or federal facility,” said O’Regan in a statement provided to Global News.

“Those facilities would be responsible for the treatment of persons in their institutions. Correctional Services of Canada has a legislative mandate to provide every federal inmate with essential health care and reasonable access to mental health care that will contribute to rehabilitation.”

