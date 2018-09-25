2 people seriously wounded in Etobicoke shooting: police

Toronto police say two people were injured in a shooting in Toronto’s west end Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a call around 8:28 a.m. at 75 Tandridge Crescent near Albion Road and Islington Avenue in Etobicoke.

Toronto paramedics said the two shooting victims, both males in their 20s, were transported to trauma centre with serious injuries.

A woman in her 30s was also located with a minor stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting took place inside a third floor unit.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Braeburn Junior School has been placed in hold and secure as officers search the area.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside the same building on Sept. 2, 2017.

Police said at the time the victim was ambushed by a group of four males and the shooting was targeted.

