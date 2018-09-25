Crime
September 25, 2018 9:05 am
Updated: September 25, 2018 10:14 am

2 people seriously wounded in Etobicoke shooting: police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a double shooting at a residential building in Etobicoke on Sept. 25, 2018.

Marianne Dimain/Global News
A A

Toronto police say two people were injured in a shooting in Toronto’s west end Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a call around 8:28 a.m. at 75 Tandridge Crescent near Albion Road and Islington Avenue in Etobicoke.

Toronto paramedics said the two shooting victims, both males in their 20s, were transported to trauma centre with serious injuries.

A woman in her 30s was also located with a minor stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting took place inside a third floor unit.

READ MORE: ‘There has to be a reason’: Police seek witnesses after fatal shooting in Rexdale

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Braeburn Junior School has been placed in hold and secure as officers search the area.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside the same building on Sept. 2, 2017.

Police said at the time the victim was ambushed by a group of four males and the shooting was targeted.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Albion Road
Gunshot Wounds
Police investigation
Serious Injuries
Shooting
Tandridge Crescent
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News