Teen arrested in weekend stabbing in Surrey park
Surrey RCMP said an arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old girl at Unwin Park in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend.
Police said the teen was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed Sunday evening in the 13300 block of 68th Avenue.
Police said a 17-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Investigators said they believe the incident was targeted because the two are known to each other.
